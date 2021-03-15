Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join the Insomniac Games team as a Narrative System Designer

March 18, 2021
Narrative System Designer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Narrative Systems Designer to join our design team. The Narrative Systems Designer is responsible for the creative implementation of dialogue and working to maximize and improve our narrative systems. Using their technical expertise, this person will plan timing, script dialogue logic, and help to create character and mission arcs by weaving recorded lines into compelling performances. This role works closely with writers, dialogue coordinators, and designers to bring game stories to life with natural-sounding delivery.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
• Implements dialogue logic to express the story for an engaging player experience
• Evaluates mission designs to determine dialogue sequence and timing
• Evaluates written scripts to identify opportunities for connective lines
• Coordinates placeholder dialogue recording with the dialogue team
• Scripts placeholder dialogue
• Provides guidance during dialogue recording sessions
• Manages the database of recorded mission dialogue
• Scripts conditional logic for dialogue
• Identifies opportunities to express the story effectively with gameplay voice-over
• Evaluates line frequency and content to ensure coverage for player training, mission setup and payoff, character arcs, and player comprehension
• Responds to user research, internal review, and team review data to ensure good story comprehension
• Maintains up-to-date dialogue and scripting throughout production
• Addresses bugs to ensure a stable and polished final product
• Provides constructive feedback on all aspects of the dialogue pipeline
• Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:
• Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Computer Skills:
• Intermediate knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors)
• Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program a plus
• Proficient with Final Draft and/or other screenwriting software
• Proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite

Other Skills: Practical knowledge of the principles of design, writing, and performance. Strong written and verbal communication skills. Must be able to present ideas clearly and work well within a large team environment.

If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, please submit your resume and application using the link provided. We look forward to reviewing your submission.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

