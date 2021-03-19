Starbreeze signs co-publishing agreement with Koch Media for Payday 3

Starbreeze has signed a co-publishing agreement with Koch Media to help launch Payday 3 in 2023.

The Swedish company, which is continuing its rehabilitation under acting CEO Tobias Sjögren after exiting reconstruction and paying off the majority of its creditors, said Koch will handle global publishing and marketing on Payday 3.

Starbreeze will remain the owner of the franchise itself, which has sold over 28 million titles to date. It added that Payday 3 will "be launched in a coordinated release on PC and consoles" and will lean on the 'Games as a Service' monetization model.

"In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of Payday 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle," said Sjögren. "We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of Payday 3."

Koch is owned by Swedish holding company Embracer Group, having being purchased for $148.9 million back in 2018. The publishing deal arrives a day after Embracer raised $890 million through a new share issue to finance more acquisitions.