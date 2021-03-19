Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been refused classification in Australia

March 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has been refused classification in Australia ahead of its planned release on March 30.

The Australian Government's classification board said the title was handed a RC (refused classification) rating because it references "matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena."

"The computer game is classified RC in accordance with the National Classification Code, Computer Games Table, 1. (a) as computer games that 'depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified,'" wrote the notoriously strict regulator. 

The Final Cut is an expanded version of Disco Elysium that features English voice acting, new quests, fresh animations, and additional characters. In the words of developer ZA/UM, the choice-oriented RPG lets players "become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being," building its narrative around a plot with its fair share of crime, violence, and substance abuse.

The RC rating means the title cannot be sold in Australia as it stands, meaning ZA/UM will have to make some tweaks if it wants to launch in the region.

