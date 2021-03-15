Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Dawn of the final day (of GDC Showcase)

Dawn of the final day (of GDC Showcase)

March 19, 2021 | By Staff
March 19, 2021 | By Staff
It’s the final day of GDC Showcase! We hope you’ve been having a great time interacting with GDC speakers, learning from our sponsors, and connecting with other game developers in this all-free, all-digital event. If you haven’t registered yet, you should do it now!

But with one day left, there’s still so much to see! Here’s a sample of what you can find in our final day:

At 10AM PT, Ubisoft’s David Lightbown will be looking back at the tools that helped the game industry explode into new technological possibilities.

At 12:25PM PT, Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton will sit down for an Ask-Me-Anything session about the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

And at 1:30PM PT, the GDC Podcast will record its final episode of the week with Disco Elysium writer Justin Keenan.

There’s a lot more to watch, just swing by the full GDC Showcase schedule to build out your day! If you haven’t joined us yet, now’s the time to register so you can watch for free.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

