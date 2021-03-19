Dead Cells sold 1 million copes in China 'within a few days' of launch

Dead Cells has sold 1 million copies in China to surpass 5 million lifetime sales worldwide.

Motion Twin's celebrated action platformer launched in August 2018 for a number of PC and console platforms, before eventually heading to iOS and Android in August 2019 and June 2020 respectively.

The developer said the title amassed 1 million sales on mobile platforms in China "within a few days" of launch. According to Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, the title landed in the region on February 3, 2021, under the moniker 'Reborn Cells' and quickly claimed the top spot on the iOS paid chart.

The game had sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide as of December 2020, with sales being helped along by the release of two expansions in the form of The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls.