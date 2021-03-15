Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Heart Machine as a Senior Gameplay Engineer

March 19, 2021 | By Staff
Senior Gameplay Engineer, Heart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

We’re looking for an extraordinarily talented Senior Gameplay Engineer for current and future projects at our growing studio!

Join our team and help develop enemy behaviors, NPC interactions, character combat and traversal controls, big boss encounters and so much more! These core moment-to-moment experiences are the foundation of our games, and you’ll be pivotal in helping build incredible worlds with our award-winning team.

 Your Responsibilities

  • Design, develop and maintain gameplay systems and features for the Unreal Engine primarily written in C++
  • Test, own, operate and support the system and features you develop, including documentation
  • Work closely with designers, art and other members of the team for further feature development and refinement while provide your technical expertise to inform decisions

Your Qualifications + Skills

  • 5+ years of experience in games development
  • Expert with and extensively knowledge of C/C++ programming languages
  • Expert knowledge of Unreal Engine 4 functions, Blueprint system and code-base
  • Excellent 3d math skills
  • Visual Studio experience
  • Strong communication skills while being self-directed
  • Ability to write reliable, optimized, parsable code
  • Ability to express and rapidly prototype gameplay ideas
  • Capable of giving and receiving constructive feedback on designs. Strong communication skills are vital, as we’re incredibly open and straightforward when it comes to our internal conversations about gameplay
  • Ability to creatively overcome complex gameplay and systems problems with innovative solutions
  • Capable of working independently, keeping on-task and motivated
  • Excited and able to work with an agile and flexible team and participate in major decisions

Bonus

  • Familiarity with Maya is a plus
  • Longer-term, Post-Pandemic: Ideally located in Los Angeles, or willing to relocate

Heart Machine Offers*

  • Competitive pay through bonus structures
  • Medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • 401k
  • Paid vacation, holiday and sick time with flexibility in timing
  • Paid parental leave
  • Flexibility in work location(s)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

