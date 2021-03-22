Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy to receive BAFTA Fellowship

Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy to receive BAFTA Fellowship

March 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy will receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship award at the British Academy Games Awards later this week.

The Fellowship is the highest accolade BAFTA can award an individual, and will be presented to Reddy in recognition of her "pioneering work on advocacy for diversity, inclusion and creative and collaborative working culture."

As studio director at LittleBigPlanet, Tearaway, and Dreams creator Media Molecule, Reddy has helped launch a string of creatively empowering and innovative franchises and nurture collaborative communities that span the globe. 

"Siobhan is one of the leading figures in the industry, championing games as an art form and inspiring the next generation of diverse and creative minds," said BAFTA chief executive, Amanda Berry OBE. 

"Collaboration and creativity lie at the heart of Siobhan’s work and this achievement shines a light on her instrumental and ground-breaking work in the industry. Siobhan has been a long-time supporter of BAFTA and its work with new talent and also delivered our flagship Games Lecture in 2018."

Previous recipients of the Fellowship include Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, and Valve co-founder Gabe Newell. 

The BAFTA Games Awards will take place virtually on March 25, 2021. The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Dreams lead this year's list of nominees.

