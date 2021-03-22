Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 22, 2021
Terraria surpasses 35 million lifetime sales ahead of 10th anniversary

March 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Terraria has sold over 35 million copies since launching almost a decade ago, according to developer Re-Logic. 

The game was launched on Windows PC on May 16, 2011, and has since been ported to a swathe of platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. 

Breaking the news on the Terraria forum, the studio revealed that as of the end of 2020 the adventure sandbox title had sold 17.2 million copies on PC, 8.5 million copies on consoles, and 9.3 million copies on mobile devices. 

It noted the latest sales milestone comes less than a year after the game crossed 30 million sales, adding "the momentum for Terraria has never been stronger than it is right this moment."

"Every time we think we have seen it all with regards to the sheer level of support and love you all show us, you always find ways to take it to the next level. It is appreciated, and it is what drives us all to do our very best each and every day," said the studio.

"Again, we can only hope to return the favor and do right by your passionate support by continuing to provide amazing gaming experiences for years to come (whether it be on Terraria or future games that we create)."

