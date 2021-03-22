Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
Report: Sony to shutter PSP, PS3, and PS Vita storefronts this summer

March 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony is preparing to shut down the PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita marketplaces later this year.

According to a report from TheGamer, which spoke with sources familiar with the situation, the digital storefronts will be shuttered from July 2021 onwards. 

Sony will apparently announce the move later this month, outlining plans to shut the PSP and PS3 stores on July 2, before calling time on the PS Vita marketplace on August 27. 

After those dates have passed, users will no longer be able to purchase digital titles or DLC for the trio of consoles. 

Although it's perhaps unsurprising to hear Sony intends to shut down the aging storefronts -- with the PSP, PS3 and PS Vita launching in 2005, 2006, and 2011 respectively -- some have lamented what the closure means for the preservation of games launched on those platforms.

