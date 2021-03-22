Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 22, 2021
Report: Discord is looking for a buyer, price tag could exceed $10 billion

Report: Discord is looking for a buyer, price tag could exceed $10 billion

March 22, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Discord has reportedly put pen to paper on an exclusive acquisition discussion and is in a serious conversation about selling itself to another company.

According to a report from VentureBeat, multiple unnamed parties have shown interest in purchasing the massive chat platform provider but one potential purchaser in question has signed an agreement with Discord to move the negotiations to a near-final stage.

Officially, Discord declined the publication's request for comment on the grounds that it won't talk about rumor or speculation.

Any potential sale comes amid an already explosive several months for the video game industry thanks to other big-ticket events like the now-finalized $7.5 billion sale of ZeniMax Media to Microsoft or Roblox's big direct listing. Even Discord itself has captured some of that attention prior to these sale rumors, with the company having raised an additional $100 million near the end of 2020.

In the full VentureBeat report found here, the publication notes that the ball is largely in Discord's court as the company has previously turned down sale opportunities over incongruencies between how its leadership and potential buyers imagined its next steps.

