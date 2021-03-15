Get a job: Join Jackbox Games as its International Games Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Who are We?

Jackbox is a small-ish game studio (~50 people) best known for our Jackbox Party Pack franchise: a set of five social party games released every fall. Since 2014, our games--like Quiplash, Drawful, and Trivia Murder Party-- have been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, by Polygon, and in living rooms and finished basements across the world.

In 2020, we had over 240 million users. And we have hard evidence that one of those users was Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron.

You can learn everything you ever wanted to know about how our games work (spoiler: your phone is the controller!) and who we are and what we make at jackboxgames.com.

What’s the Job?

Jackbox Games has established a successful foothold in English speaking countries and is planning to expand internationally with localized versions of its Party Pack games. In 2020 we launched Quiplash InterLASHional, a localized version of Quiplash translated to French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages. We’re now looking to expand these localization efforts to our catalog of Party Pack games, while also bringing the catalog into additional countries.

We are looking for an experienced business leader to build and manage a development team focused on international expansion. This person will report to our CEO and work closely with our senior leadership team.

Responsibilities:

Establish international business and product strategies for the company, maximizing reach, revenue, and awareness of Jackbox Games products in new locales.

Develop robust, data-driven forecasting and ROI analysis.

Develop partnerships with international translation and localization groups that can successfully localize our content while maintaining its unique style and humor.

Build and manage an internal team with existing Jackbox staff and future hires as well as build and manage an external team by developing alliances and partnerships with world class translation and localization shops.

Research markets in different locales, understand game markets in other countries, and build expertise in localization trends.

Oversee the international product pipeline from planning and development through market launch.

Act as a producer and submission manager with first party contacts (Sony/Nintendo/Microsoft/etc) and oversee product submissions on the various development portals.

Collaborate with internal Jackbox Games teams (QA, Marketing, etc.) to ensure success of international releases.

Build and update tools and pipelines that improve the process and efficiency of game localization.

Candidate Profile:

Experienced Leadership in the Games Industry: This individual should have experience as a leader at a gaming company (possibly at an executive level) and understand how to manage that environment.

Industry Knowledge demonstrated through a good understanding of the gaming and entertainment industries and the requisite technical and business knowledge to manage a gaming development team. They should have experience managing the diversity of talent in this industry, from creative professionals to business partners, and have credibility with both.

Results Orientation demonstrated through identifying and striving to find ways to make things better. This individual will have exhibited a resiliency in their previous roles and will have been able to make swift course corrections in order to achieve breakthrough results. The ideal candidate will have a track record of constantly meeting and exceeding these challenging goals in previous roles.

Strong Negotiating/Influencing skills as evidenced by the individual’s ability to create genuine and effective business alliances and partnerships. The candidate should show integrity in the way that they approach deals and potential partners and have a reputation as a practical, tough but fair negotiator, capable of creating win-win solutions under tight timelines and high scrutiny.

Great Management and Communication skills: Overseeing and coordinating with an internal team and external partners around the globe will require extensive oversight and communication. This individual will have demonstrated these skills in their prior experience and throughout the interview process.

Ideal Candidates Will Have...

An existing familiarity with our games and company.

Experience leading game development teams and ideally launching international products.

A team player mindset. This position will intersect with almost every other department in our company and you will need to be able to work effectively both on your own and as part of a larger group.

A creative problem-solving approach. We have a very innovative, enthusiastic culture that takes pride in what we do while avoiding micromanaging and posturing.

We only hire clever, kind, motivated and creative people. Jackbox Games is a group effort and you must work collaboratively. Everyone here shares a commitment to excellence and a desire to work in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere.

Jackbox Games is committed to providing employment opportunities without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, ancestry, age, veteran status, or disability.

OKAY, BUT WHAT ARE THE PERKS?!

Competitive pay and benefits. 401(k) with matching. And we pay 100% of the cost of premiums for medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance for our employees. We also cover a really nice chunk of the cost of premiums for spouse/partner/dependent medical, dental and vision insurance. Paid parental leave.

Casual dress and a flexible schedule. Come in a sweatshirt, jeans, or whatever (at least when we’re back to working in the office. We are all remote at the moment).

Creative work environment. We are lucky to work in a place that is full of talented and innovative folks. Most of the day, the place is pretty quiet (we’re a focused bunch), but this is punctuated with hilarious outbursts and general merriment.

Easy transportation. We’re very close to the “L” and the Halsted (#8) bus (right by the Apple Store and Mega Whole Foods if that’s your kind of thing), and we have a transit FSA that allows you to dedicate pre-tax dollars to public transportation expenses.

Free food. Every week, we stock our kitchen with snacks.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.