Report: Microsoft in talks to acquire Discord for over $10 billion

Report: Microsoft in talks to acquire Discord for over $10 billion

March 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft is interested in acquiring Discord in a deal that could be worth more than $10 billion, according to a report from Bloomberg

People "familiar with the matter" claim the Xbox maker is in talks to purchase the community chat platform, but indicated that a deal was still some way off.

The news comes after VentureBeat reported that Discord was looking for a buyer, and had entered serious discussions with one unnamed company. 

Another source, however, told Bloomberg that Discord was more likely to go public than sell itself, so it's worth taking each report with a pinch of salt until we hear something concrete. 

Still, the buzz around a potential Discord sale isn't for nothing. The versatile chat platform currently has over 100 million monthly active users, and has become the go-to hangout for a number of video game communities. 

Microsoft hasn't exactly been shy when it comes to making statement acquisitions, either, having only recently finalized the $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax to bolster its first-party Xbox Game Studios lineup and strengthen Xbox Game Pass.

