Report: Upgraded Switch arriving this year with new Nvidia SoC and DLSS support

The next iteration of the Nintendo Switch will pack more memory and an upgraded CPU thanks to a new Nvidia system-on-chip.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg, which claims the console will also support Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) AI-driven rendering technology to more efficiently deliver high-fidelity graphics.

The DLSS tech will seemingly allow the console -- which will also apparently sport a larger 7-inch OLED display manufactured by Samsung -- to support 4K visuals when connected to a TV in docked mode.

It's worth noting that developers will need to code DLSS support into their games, so the technology will likely be used to improve the graphical performance of upcoming titles rather than upgrade older software (although, of course, that isn't out of the question).

Bloomberg's sources said the company hopes to have the device on shelves by the end of the year along with a range of new titles. Analysts predict the revamped hardware will retail for between $349 and $399, marking a significant increase on the Switch and Switch Lite's current RRP of $299 and $199.