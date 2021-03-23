Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo and Niantic to create range of AR apps including unnamed Pikmin project

Nintendo and Niantic to create range of AR apps including unnamed Pikmin project

March 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Nintendo has partnered with Pokemon Go developer Niantic to create a series of new augmented reality titles for mobile. 

The partnership will see both companies "jointly develop mobile titles built on Niantic's real-world AR technology."

Niantic will publish each mobile app, which will be built around popular Nintendo characters. The first project from the duo will be based on the Pikmin franchise, and is being pitched as a "fun walking experience" that lets players stroll around the real world surrounded by Pikmin.

"The app will include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful," said Niantic. "Slated to launch later this year, this will be the first title created by our Tokyo Studio since it was established in April 2018." 

Niantic has pledged to share more details about its range of Nintendo projects in the coming months. Those interested can register for updates on the Niantic website.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.23.21]
Junior Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.23.21]
Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.23.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[03.23.21]
Senior Material & Lighting Artist - Onsite or Remote


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image