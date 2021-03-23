Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

2K acquires and rebrands HookBang game division as Visual Concepts Austin

March 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
2K has acquired the game division of software design and development company HookBang for an undisclosed fee. 

The Texas-based studio will be integrated into NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts and rebranded as Visual Concepts Austin. 

HookBang has previously partnered with Visual Concepts to provide art, design, and engineering support on NBA 2K21, and will continue working on the basketball franchise under the 2K banner.

The newly-acquired studio will also support 2K's publishing business, and is looking to hire "hundreds of developers" to fulfill its new remit.  

2K said the deal is part of its wider plan to bolster its development teams and increase its video game portfolio, and comes shortly after it purchased PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios.

"We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights," said Visual Concepts president Greg Thomas. "HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family."

