Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

THQ Nordic opens Czech studio Ashborne Games to create new strategy RPGs

THQ Nordic opens Czech studio Ashborne Games to create new strategy RPGs

March 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

THQ Nordic has cut the ribbon a new development studio in the Czech Republic called Ashborne Games. 

Based in Brno, the nascent studio was quietly opened in October 2020 but has now been formally unveiled by parent company THQ Nordic -- which itself is a subsidiary of big-spending Swedish conglomerate, Embracer Group

The Ashborne team have previously worked on a range of franchises including Arma, Mafia, and Silent Hill, and has been tasked with creating "full-length games based on the premium business model."

The studio has already begun working on a brand new property, which is being pitched as a historical strategy title with RPG elements. It is also providing support for THQ Nordic's early access helicopter shooter Comanche

Ashborne has also been working tandem with Nine Rock Games -- the Slovakian developer formed by THQ Nordic in February 2020 -- and will "follow a similar game dev path" as its sister studio.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.24.21]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland Institute College of Art — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.23.21]
Full-time Faculty, Game Designer in Residence
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.23.21]
Lead Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer - Remote
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.23.21]
Junior Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image