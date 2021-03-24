THQ Nordic opens Czech studio Ashborne Games to create new strategy RPGs

THQ Nordic has cut the ribbon a new development studio in the Czech Republic called Ashborne Games.

Based in Brno, the nascent studio was quietly opened in October 2020 but has now been formally unveiled by parent company THQ Nordic -- which itself is a subsidiary of big-spending Swedish conglomerate, Embracer Group.

The Ashborne team have previously worked on a range of franchises including Arma, Mafia, and Silent Hill, and has been tasked with creating "full-length games based on the premium business model."

The studio has already begun working on a brand new property, which is being pitched as a historical strategy title with RPG elements. It is also providing support for THQ Nordic's early access helicopter shooter Comanche.

Ashborne has also been working tandem with Nine Rock Games -- the Slovakian developer formed by THQ Nordic in February 2020 -- and will "follow a similar game dev path" as its sister studio.