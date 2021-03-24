Tobias Sjogren appointed permanent CEO of Payday developer Starbreeze

Tobias Sjogren has been named permanent CEO of Payday developer Starbreeze.

Sjogren was appointed acting CEO in October 2020 following the resignation of Mikael Nermark, and has been a Starbreeze board member since 2019.

He will remain on the board until the 2020 Annual General Meeting, and was handed the role on a permanent basis after securing a co-publishing deal with Koch Media for Payday 3 and reworking the company's organizational structure.

"Tobias has done a fantastic job since joining as acting CEO at short notice and has quickly secured a co-publishing agreement for Payday 3, which is an important step in continuing to develop Starbreeze into an even more successful IP-focused company," said Torgny Hellstrom, chairman of the board at Starbreeze.

"At the same time, he has implemented a structure and organization in the company to better meet the future and the board is convinced that he is the right person to lead our talented team as we enter a new exciting phase for the company."

The news comes as Starbreeze continues to rebuild after exiting reconstruction and paying off the majority of its creditors.

Hellstrom said Sjogren will be tasked with overseeing that rehabilitation process by further developing the Payday franchise and exploring the possibilities of adding new properties to the Starbreeze portfolio.