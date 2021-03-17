Sponsored: A practical guide to game dev success in gaming and esports

Presented by Telstra
Many factors can make a game successful, but there’s one important element that’s often less talked about: network infrastructure. Developers and publishers must weigh several key network infrastructure and connectivity considerations, which can often make a huge difference in the success and profitability of a title.
Using case studies, interviews, and analysis, Niko Partners and Telstra developed a white paper to help you better understand those considerations. Download the white paper to learn about:
- The growth of the gaming sector in Asia and North America, its impact on global networks, and what it means for the industry
- How network demands, costs, and diversity influence the production, testing and release of games globally
- How to navigate regional complexity when launching games in Asia-Pacific and how to ensure your gaming network is reliable and scalable, and
- How and why network infrastructure plays a critical role in producing and distributing esports content