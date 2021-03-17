Video: Great design lessons and bugs from the making of Loop Hero

Yesterday on the GDC Twitch channel two developers from Four Quarters team (Aleksandr "Finlal" Vartazarian & Aleksandr "blinch" Goreslavets dropped by to discuss the development of Loop Hero, the new RPG published by Devolver Digital that mixes RPG and roguelike elements with an idle game-inspired automatic loop.

It's a neat game with a neat concept, that survived being a failed prototype from a Ludum Dare game jam and has made its way to commercial release.

If you're looking for lessons on making compelling roguelike experiences with unique mechanics, or want to see some of the wackier bugs that emerged from the game's titular "Loop" system, you can now see the full conversation with Vartazarian and Goreslavets in the video above.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under Informa Tech.