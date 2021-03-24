Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analyst: Genshin Impact surpasses $1 billion on mobile in six months

Analyst: Genshin Impact surpasses $1 billion on mobile in six months

March 24, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
March 24, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Genshin Impact has now surpassed $1 billion in player spending on mobile, at least according to the mobile-minded analysts over at Sensor Tower.

According to estimates from the firm, miHiYo's gacha sensation managed to reach that milestone quicker than other recent mobile giants like Pokemon Go or Lineage M and hit $1 billion in less than six months.

However, Sensor Tower's data notably only covers mobile, meaning player spending on PC or PlayStation 4 isn't included in these figures.

The full Sensor Tower report here has a deeper dive into that data. For some highlights, the bulk of that player spending comes from China. Roughly 30 percent of all player spending, or $302 million so far, came from China, followed by $278.3 million in Japan, and $189 million in the United States.

On average, and across all regions, Sensor Tower estimates Genshin impact has generated an average of $5.8 million per day since launch.

Related Jobs

Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland Institute College of Art — Baltimore, Maryland, United States
[03.23.21]
Full-time Faculty, Game Designer in Residence
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.23.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.22.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
Talofa Games
Talofa Games — Cupertino, California, United States
[03.16.21]
Game Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image