Core developer Manticore raises $100M ahead of Epic Games Store debut

Manticore Games has raised $100 million in Series C funding to continue developing its user-generated game creation platform, Core.

The investment was led by XN with participation from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, London Venture Partners, Epic Games, Benchmark, and others. It arrives as Manticore prepares to launch Core in Early Access exclusively on the Epic Games Store on April 15.

The company explained it will use the funds to accelerate Core's growth by bolstering its Creator programs and further developing its game creation and publishing tools.

“This financing underscores confidence in Manticore’s vision of a Creator-built Multiverse. Core puts the power in Creators’ hands to build an endless arcade of free games for players and they’ve delivered," said Manticore founder and chief exec, Frederic Descamps, in a press release.

"We are thrilled to have more resources to invest in our Creators, who we see as the engine of our growth, to ultimately build the games Multiverse and the best playground for players. Our Early Access launch on Epic Games Store next month is just the beginning."

Core, which is aiming to be to video games what YouTube was to video production, already plays host to over 20,000 free games and has amassed over 1 million player and creator accounts globally.

Today's news comes a few months after Manticore raised $15 million through a funding round led by Epic Games.