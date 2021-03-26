Microsoft wants to diversify Xbox Game Pass with string of indie releases

Microsoft is bringing over 20 indie titles to Xbox Game Pass at launch through its [email protected] program.

Breaking the news during the [email protected] Showcase on Twitch, Microsoft reiterated its commitment to expanding the Xbox Game Pass library by announcing that anticipated indie titles including Sable, Recompile, She Dreams Elsewhere, STALKER 2, and Wild at Heart will all be hitting the subscription service on day one.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, before swiftly ushering high-profile games like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Prey, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, and Wolfenstein onto Game Pass. The showcase in total showed off more than 60 games coming to Xbox.

Xbox Game Pass currently has over 18 million members, and Microsoft said it wants to continue serving that community by bringing "diverse and unique gaming experiences" to the service.

You can find a complete list of those [email protected] titles heading to Xbox Game Pass below.