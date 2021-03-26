Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Microsoft wants to diversify Xbox Game Pass with string of indie releases

March 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft is bringing over 20 indie titles to Xbox Game Pass at launch through its [email protected] program. 

Breaking the news during the [email protected] Showcase on Twitch, Microsoft reiterated its commitment to expanding the Xbox Game Pass library by announcing that anticipated indie titles including Sable, Recompile, She Dreams Elsewhere, STALKER 2, and Wild at Heart will all be hitting the subscription service on day one. 

The announcement comes a few weeks after Microsoft finalized its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, before swiftly ushering high-profile games like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Prey, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, and Wolfenstein onto Game Pass. The showcase in total showed off more than 60 games coming to Xbox.

Xbox Game Pass currently has over 18 million members, and Microsoft said it wants to continue serving that community by bringing "diverse and unique gaming experiences" to the service. 

You can find a complete list of those [email protected] titles heading to Xbox Game Pass below. 

  • Art of the Rally (Funselektor Labs Inc) -- Cloud and Console
  • Astria Ascending (Plug in Digital, Artisan Studio) -- Cloud and Console
  • Backbone (Raw Fury, EggNut) -- Cloud and Console
  • Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games) -- Console and PC
  • Craftopia (Pocketpair) -- Console and PC
  • Dead Static Drive (Team Fanclub) -- Console and PC
  • Edge of Eternity (Dear Villagers, Midgar Studio) -- Cloud and Console
  • Hello Neighbor 2 (tinyBuild Games, Dynamic Pixels, Gearbox Software) - Cloud and Console
  • Library of Ruina (Project Moon) -- Cloud and Console
  • Little Witch in the Woods (SKT, Sunny Side Up) -- Cloud and Console
  • Moonglow Bay (Coatsink Software, Bunnyhug) -- Cloud and Console
  • Narita Boy (Team17, Studio Koba) -- Cloud and Console
  • Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios) -- Cloud and Console
  • Omno (Studio Inkyfox) -- Cloud and Console
  • Recompile (Dear Villagers, Phigames) -- Cloud, Console and PC
  • Sable (Raw Fury, Shedworks) -- Console and PC
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere) -- Console and PC
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World) -- Cloud and Console
  • The Ascent (Curve Digital, Neon Giant) -- Cloud, Console and PC
  • Undungeon (tinyBuild Games, Laughing Machines) -- Cloud, Console and PC
  • Way to the Woods (One Pixel Dog) -- Cloud and Console
  • Wild at Heart (Humble Bundle, Moonlight Kids) -- Console

