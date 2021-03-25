Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021
PUBG Mobile has topped 1 billion downloads in three years

March 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
PUBG Mobile has amassed 1 billion downloads outside of China since launching in March 2018, according to developer Tencent. 

The Chinese company broke the news during an earnings call, highlighted by Reuters, and said it has ambitions to pull in around half of its video game revenue from overseas markets. 

"PUBG Mobile achieving 1 billion downloads shows that core games, in this case a triple-A battle royale title based on the PC IP of the same name, can achieve the same scale in the mobile space," said Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad, speaking to Reuters.

According to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower, the milestone means the mobile shooter has become one of the most downloaded titles in the world, with only Subway Surfers and Candy Crush Saga outperforming it on those terms.

