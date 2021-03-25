Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 25, 2021
Sony is developing a Ghost of Tsushima film with the director of John Wick

Sony is developing a Ghost of Tsushima film with the director of John Wick

March 25, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
March 25, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Newsbrief: Sony has announced that it’s developing a Ghost of Tsushima film project, with John Wick’s Chad Stahleski attached to direct.

According to a report in Deadline, the film is a partnership between Sony, 87Eleven Entertainment, and PlayStation Productions.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has proven to be a bona fide hit for Sony after its launch last June. The game sold 2.4 million copies in just three days, and crossed 5 million sales in just under four months.

A PlayStation Productions representative told Deadline that it’s looking forward to working with Stahleski to adapt the story of Jin Sakai for the silver screen. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” they said.

