Hades dominates BAFTA Games Awards with five wins including Best Game

Supergiant Games' acclaimed roguelike Hades stole the show at the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards last night, taking home five awards including the Best Game prize.

The deity-stuffed dungeon crawler grabbed the awards for Artist Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Narrative, and Performer in a Supporting Role (Logan Cunningham), making it the biggest winner on the night.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and The Last of Us Part II each nabbed two BAFTAs, with Naughty Dog's long-awaited sequel winning the EE Game of the Year award -- which was the only award voted for by the public.

Other notable winners include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, and Ghost of Tsushima, which grabbed the Music, Original Property, and Audio Achievement awards.

Dreams also emerged victorious in the Technical Achievement category, while Media Molecule studio director Siobhan Reddy was honored with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship.

The full list of winners can be found on the BAFTA Games website.