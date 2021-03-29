Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nexon sinks $874 million into Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Konami, and Sega Sammy

Nexon sinks $874 million into Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Konami, and Sega Sammy

March 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Maplestory publisher Nexon has invested $874 million in Hasbro, Bandai Namco, Konami, and Sega Sammy.

The Tokyo-based company described the move as a series of "long-term friendly investments with no intention of acquisition to activism," and indicated it picked those four companies because of their "well-managed global IP."

The news comes after Nexon raised $1.5 billion in 2020 to sink into entertainment companies with the ability to develop and sustain globally recognized franchises. Nexon's recent $874 million spend represents 58 percent of that $1.5 billion. 

"We believe companies with strong, well-managed global IP are often overlooked and undervalued in a market that is narrowly focused on introductions of new IP," commented Nexon president and CEO, Owen Mahoney. 

"These investments reflect our respect for management teams that create and grow global properties over a period of years and decades. We believe that each has potential to capitalize on the secular shift from linear formats to interactive entertainment."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.29.21]
Product Owner for a new F2P Mobile Game in Pre-production
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.29.21]
Head of Product for a new F2P Mobile Game in Pre-production
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.29.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
Tactic Studios
Tactic Studios — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.26.21]
Senior Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image