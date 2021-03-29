Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Anthem game director Jonathan Warner departs Bioware after a decade

March 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Anthem game director Jonathan Warner has left Bioware after almost a decade

Warner joined Bioware in February 2012 and initially worked on Mass Effect 3 as a senior producer, overseeing development of the title's multiplayer mode and The Citadel DLC. 

He was eventually moved into a directorial role in June 2015, which led to his involvement on the ill-fated multiplayer shooter Anthem, before also taking up the mantle of chief of staff in 2019. The veteran developer didn't reveal where he's heading next. 

"So, today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things. BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best," wrote Warner on Twitter. "Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and Star Wars: The Old Republic are in good hands and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen."

