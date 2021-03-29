Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 29, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 29, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 29, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nordisk Games grabs minority stake in Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games

Nordisk Games grabs minority stake in Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games

March 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 29, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nordisk Games has grabbed a 30.7 percent stake in Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games for an undisclosed fee.

The Danish investment firm -- which is owned by entertainment company Nordisk Film -- has previously invested in or fully-acquired other game companies including Avalanche Studios, Star Stable Entertainment, Raw Fury and MercurySteam. 

Supermassive will be the company's first investment in the UK, however, and Nordisk said it was attracted to the Guildford-based studio because of its "high-end production values" and commitment to "cinematic excellence."

Founded back in 2008, Supermassive currently employs over 200 staff members and is best known for producing narrative-driven horror titles. 

"What impressed us about the team at Supermassive -- beyond their obvious talent and creativity -- was their openness to collaboration and their vision for building the best possible narrative games," said Nordisk managing director Mikkel Weider.

"In our opinion, there are few studios better at creating rich, narrative-driven games, built around unique stories and IPs."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.29.21]
Product Owner for a new F2P Mobile Game in Pre-production
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.29.21]
Head of Product for a new F2P Mobile Game in Pre-production
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.29.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
Tactic Studios
Tactic Studios — London, Ontario, Canada
[03.26.21]
Senior Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image