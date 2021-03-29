Nordisk Games grabs minority stake in Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games

Nordisk Games has grabbed a 30.7 percent stake in Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology developer Supermassive Games for an undisclosed fee.

The Danish investment firm -- which is owned by entertainment company Nordisk Film -- has previously invested in or fully-acquired other game companies including Avalanche Studios, Star Stable Entertainment, Raw Fury and MercurySteam.

Supermassive will be the company's first investment in the UK, however, and Nordisk said it was attracted to the Guildford-based studio because of its "high-end production values" and commitment to "cinematic excellence."

Founded back in 2008, Supermassive currently employs over 200 staff members and is best known for producing narrative-driven horror titles.

"What impressed us about the team at Supermassive -- beyond their obvious talent and creativity -- was their openness to collaboration and their vision for building the best possible narrative games," said Nordisk managing director Mikkel Weider.

"In our opinion, there are few studios better at creating rich, narrative-driven games, built around unique stories and IPs."