Newsbrief: Capcom has announced that its latest game in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over four million copies.

The ever-important context here is that "shipped" doesn't equate to "copies sold" but considering the fact that Monster Hunter Rise only launched last last Friday, March 26th 2021, that number is a strong indicator of the explosive worldwide demand for the Monster Hunter series.

For context, Monster Hunter: World managed to ship 6 million copies in about 2 weeks. Rise's release seems on track to smash that record.