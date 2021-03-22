Get a job: Brass Lion Entertainment is looking for a Senior Combat Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: New York, New York

We are seeking a Senior Combat Designer to work with our talented team, with employees based in NYC & Montréal (and some fully remote), working on our new action-RPG title. The right candidate for this position will work closely with the Design and Animation Directors to establish the core movement and melee combat of the player character.

You will share our passion for thinking differently about how games can look and feel and possess an exceptional ability to communicate and demonstrate new ideas. You will be instrumental in defining and polishing the moment-to-moment gameplay.

Responsibilities

Develop the combat vision of the game, including a focus on the player’s movement, combat, controls, and camera

Create an accessible, but deep, melee combat system that novices can play but experts can still master

Collaborate with animation, programming, and art teams to concept, prototype, and polish the player’s combat that supports multiple weapon styles and anim sets

Work with the AI teams to ensure the players combat abilities are being taken advantage of with complementary enemy and boss design

Qualifications

At least 3 years of experience or one shipped AAA games with a focus on combat design

Experience implementing and tuning animation timing windows for attacks, blocks, hit reactions, branches, and other actions

Able to reliably communicate and produce content in a self-disciplined remote work environment.

Knowledge of scripting/programming languages and character state machines

Deep understanding of game development process and methodology.

Ability to work in a cross-discipline team, including animation, art, programming, and audio, in order to champion the best possible results

Authorized for work in the US or Canada

Bonus Points

Experience with Unreal and knowledge of blueprints

6+ years of experience as a combat designer or two shipped AAA games

Knowledge of animation fundamentals and what makes good combat

Love of combat references, from films to anime to other games

Ability to work with programming to create best-in-class combat and animation tools for the design team

Benefits

Competitive salary

Among Industry leaders in PTO and work life balance

Flexible Work-From-Home options

Comprehensive family health coverage

About Us

Brass Lion Entertainment is an entertainment studio focused on creating original fictional universes that center on Black, Brown, and other traditionally marginalized characters, cultures, and stories. Brass Lion is a diverse and inclusive environment where creatives of all backgrounds can thrive and bring unique and compelling stories to market – changing the landscape in interactive spaces and beyond. We are currently hard at work on an action RPG with a dope af anime aesthetic for next gen console and PC. We are currently entirely work-from-home during COVID 19, with a mix of a remote and co-located team structure planned when it’s safe to do so. We are headquartered in NYC and Montréal. We’re building a world class team, so even if this role isn’t for you – reach out to us! We want to hear from you.

