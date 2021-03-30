Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Activision Blizzard will appoint Armin Zerza as its new CFO

March 30, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard will name Armin Zerza as its new chief financial officer following the retirement of Dennis Durkin.

Zerza currently serves as chief commercial officer of Activision Blizzard and chief operating officer of Blizzard Entertainment. He will assume his new role of CFO during the second fiscal quarter after current CFO Durkin has stepped down.

Durkin has held the role since January 2019, when he replaced Spencer Neumann in rather acrimonious circumstances. Zerza, meanwhile, has been with the company since 2015. 

"Armin is a leader of great accomplishment and depth who has played a central role in our company’s continued growth, record financial results, and the momentum we now have with all of our key franchises," said Activision Blizzard chief exec, Bobby Kotick, in a press release.

"His extensive knowledge of the financial and operational aspects of our company -- balanced with a great appreciation for the need to ensure inspiration and creativity -- makes him uniquely suited to serve as our next Chief Financial Officer."

