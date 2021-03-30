Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is teasing what could be a pair of AR glasses

March 30, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Pokemon Go maker Niantic is working on new hardware that "leverages" its platform, according to a teaser image (below) shared by company CEO John Hanke

The image offers a brief glimpse at what looks to be a pair of augmented reality glasses, although it's hard to glean much about the mystery device from the picture. 

Hanke's teasing tweet comes a couple of years after the company partnered with chip maker Qualcomm to create "AR glasses reference hardware, software, and cloud components."

Niantic said its AR specs would be optimized for the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform and its own Niantic Real World Platform, which is the core technology stack and AR-first SDK behind titles like Pokemon Go, Ingress, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

"We’re looking forward to helping move the entire AR industry forward as we work together with Qualcomm Technologies to define a true end-to-end architecture - inclusive of hardware, software, and cloud technologies," said the company at the time. 

It's unclear if the new device touted by Hanke is related to that project, although his brief description appears to tally with what the company has revealed in the past.

