March 31, 2021
505 Games acquires Ghostrunner franchise and tech licenses for $5.8 million

March 31, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
505 Games has acquired the Ghostrunner IP from Polish publisher All In Games for €5 million ($5.8 million). 

The Italian company worked with All In Games to co-publish the fast-paced cyberpunk slasher, developed by Polish studio One More Level.  

According to a translated press release, 505 Games will take full control of the property along with "all licenses for the technological solutions used in the game."

All In Games will continue to receive a share of profits from ongoing sales of as part of the original publish agreement it signed, and said it ultimately decided to sell the property after receiving an "irresistable" offer from 505 Games. 

Ghostrunner had sold 500,000 copies by the end of 2020 across platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch, and managed to recoup its €2.5 million production costs on day one. 

A next-generation version of the game is on the way for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, both of which are expected to arrive in 2021.

