$76M cheating ring busted by Tencent and police in operation 'Chicken Drumstick'

March 31, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
A joint operation between Chinese police and Tencent has busted what's being described as the "world's biggest" video game cheating ring. 

As reported by The BBC, authorities in the country worked with Tencent to seize $46 million worth of assets -- including luxury vehicles -- from a gang that designed and sold cheats for popular games including Overwatch and Call of Duty: Mobile

It's claimed that around $76 million in revenue was made by the group, which charged subscription fees to its clients ranging from $10/day to $200/month.

The sting, dubbed operation 'Chicken Drumstick,' resulted in the arrest of 10 people and the destruction of 17 different cheats. Police said the group had been selling to clients in "hundreds of countries and regions" through its website, which has now been shut down. 

This isn't the first time Tencent -- which develops and publishes a variety of high-profile titles for the Chinese market, including Call of Duty: Mobile -- has worked with Chinese authorities to eradicate cheating. 

Back in 2018, the company linked up with police to track down cheaters and hackers running amok in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. That investigation eventually resulted in the arrest of 15 suspected cheat developers and sellers, who were fined a combined $5.1 million for their troubles.

