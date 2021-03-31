Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 31, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 31, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 31, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The low-spec version of PUBG aimed at cheap hardware is being shut down

The low-spec version of PUBG aimed at cheap hardware is being shut down

March 31, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 31, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

PUBG Lite, a low-end version of the popular battle royale shooter designed for those without access to expensive hardware, is being shut down.

Publisher Krafton broke the news in a short blog post, explaining the multiplayer shooter would be switched off on April 29, 2021. No reason was given for the shut down. 

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," wrote the company.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end."

A termination schedule posted by Kratfon explains the PUBG Lite webpage will be closed on March 30, 2021, at which point the title will be made unavailable to download. The game itself will be shut down on April 29, before player support is axed on May 29.

Fans will be able to play PUBG Lite and spend in-game credits as normal up until that April 29 termination date.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.31.21]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
Immutable
Immutable — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[03.31.21]
Game Producer
Zovolt Ltd
Zovolt Ltd — Lisbon / Dublin, Remote, Remote
[03.30.21]
Unreal Engine Software Developer
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.30.21]
Lead Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer - Remote


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image