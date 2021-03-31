The low-spec version of PUBG aimed at cheap hardware is being shut down

PUBG Lite, a low-end version of the popular battle royale shooter designed for those without access to expensive hardware, is being shut down.

Publisher Krafton broke the news in a short blog post, explaining the multiplayer shooter would be switched off on April 29, 2021. No reason was given for the shut down.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," wrote the company.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end."

A termination schedule posted by Kratfon explains the PUBG Lite webpage will be closed on March 30, 2021, at which point the title will be made unavailable to download. The game itself will be shut down on April 29, before player support is axed on May 29.

Fans will be able to play PUBG Lite and spend in-game credits as normal up until that April 29 termination date.