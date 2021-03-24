Registration is now open for the all-digital GDC 2021!

The organizers of Game Developers Conference are pleased to announce that today is the very first day you can register for the all-digital edition of this year’s show!

Over the last year, the team that brought you GDC Summer and GDC Showcase has been iterating and improving on conference content, sessions, platforms, and more to authentically recreate the GDC experience at an online event.

We are pleased to announce that the all-digital 35th edition of GDC taking place on July 19th-23rd, 2021 will feature over 400 unique sessions, along with opportunities for education, inspiration, and networking all from the comfort of your own desk.

An aside---developers interested in attending the Independent Games Summit should know that there are a limited quantity of passes for this year’s event. If this is your reason to attend GDC, don’t delay!

To get the best experience out of this year’s show, you should register early to secure the best price and start building your schedule for July!

GDC 2021 will run from July 19th to 23rd on Swapcard, the official platform used at GDC Summer and GDC Showcase. The show will be packed with all the game design, programming, art, business, and advocacy talks you’d find at typical GDC, all enhanced and upgraded for a digital format, featuring live Q&As with speakers and the opportunity to connect with fellow attendees while you watch!

This year’s GDC also marks the return of the roundtables and other unique formats meant to bring developers together, along with other networking sessions, opportunities to connect with top industry sponsors, and many more unique features.

Here’s a few of the top-tier talks you’ll find at GDC in July

Naughty Dog’s Mark Burroughs and Grant Hoechst will break down the development of the guitar-strumming mechanic seen in The Last of Us Part 2.

Ubisoft Montreal’s Ian Holstead will explain how combat was designed for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

And EA Games Director of Accessibility Karen Stevens will share insights on accessibility best practices for gamers with mobility issues.

GDC 2021 attendees can also expect talks from Innersloth’s Victoria Tran, a session from Hazelight Games’ Joakim Enigk & Anne-Sophie Mongeau about the audio of It Takes Two, and so many more excellent in-depth talks on the world of game development.

GDC’s 2021 show will also feature the all-virtual 23rd annual Independent Games Festival Awards, and the 21st annual Game Developers Choice Awards. Both will be broadcast on Swapcard and on the official GDC Twitch channel.

Now’s the best time! Register for GDC 2021 to get the best price on this year’s incredible all-digital game development experience.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech