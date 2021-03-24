Get a job: Join Talofa Games as a Unity Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cupertino, California

Talofa is seeking a Mobile (iOS/Android) Unity Software Engineer to join the team for our new social running game in development. This individual will work with the product team to build real-time multiplayer gameplay mechanics, integrate interactive audio experiences, and real world fitness tracking. They will also work with artists and voice actors and audio engineers to deliver high-quality visuals and audio for a great running experience in Unity. We are looking for someone who is excited to build a world-scale running game on a new platform with us!

Responsibilities:

Prototype and build new multiplayer social and competitive gameplay features in Unity together with the server engineers.

Build flexible and dynamic UI for rapid prototyping.

Dynamically tune and adjust game variables and configurations for live game testing together with the design team.

Implement accurate and persistent fitness tracking features for location-based running-based gameplay.

Work with Wwise to integrate dynamic interactive audio experiences and music.

Create and document technical designs as needed for new features and communicate across functions.

Requirements:

3+ years professional experience in game development and developing game systems for real-time networked multiplayer mobile F2P games in Unity.

BS in Computer Science or related major.

Experience using protocols and network calls for integration with backend systems.

Professional development experience with Unity, C#, and optionally Wwise (for audio integration)

Shipped at least one game and/or been involved with one project through a complete development cycle ideally on the mobile platform

Experience in Jira/Confluence and Agile Frameworks.

A love for running or gamified fitness products

Benefits:

Medical, Dental, Vision Health Insurance!

401K Matching

Unlimited Vacation

Paid Holidays

Permanent Remote Work

Our Team:

Many of the people on our team are fitness and gaming enthusiasts! Together, we’ve created independent games for the last 10 years with over 9.1 million downloads on the Apple App and Google Play Stores. We’re now working in the augmented reality and fitness intersection and are award winning developers who won the grand prize in the Niantic Beyond Reality Contest. This is a first of its kind social running game and we’re excited to be working together on it!

