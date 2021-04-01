Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Certain Affinity's new VP of Canadian operations is Halo veteran Dan Ayoub

April 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Certain Affinity has appointed veteran Halo developer Dan Ayoub as its VP of Canadian operations and general manager of its Toronto studio. 

Ayoub most recently served as general manager of education at Microsoft, and prior to that worked as a studio head at Halo developer 343 Industries. In his new role, Ayoub will be tasked with leading Certain Affinity's growth efforts in Canada.

He joins the company at a time of rapid expansion, with the Texas-based developer recently passing 250 full-time employees across its studios in Austin and Toronto. 

Certain Affinity and Ayoub have previously worked together on the studio's various contributions to the Halo franchise, which include developing the multiplayer portion of Halo: The Master Chief Collection and co-developing Halo Infinite. The company has also worked on other notable properties including Call of Duty, Doom, and Left 4 Dead

"We’ve always been impressed with [Ayoub's] zeal for gaming and his extraordinary leadership skills,” said Certain Affinity CEO and founder, Max Hoberman. "We have ambitious goals and growth plans for our company, and with Dan’s acumen for helping teams achieve their goals and making games accessible to everyone, we know we are set up to exceed all of our expectations."

