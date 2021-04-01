Gameplay capture platform Lowkey raises $7 million and launches new mobile app

Gameplay capture platform Lowkey has raised $7 million through a Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Lowkey allows users to watch, capture, and edit short gaming videos that can be shared online, and is being pitched as a way for creatives to capture footage that can be shared on social apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

The Lowkey desktop app lets users automatically capture gameplay without lag so it can be clipped and edited later. Once a clip has been created, it's automatically uploaded to Lowkey where it can be watched in-browser or on the Lowkey mobile app and instantly shared.

The company has just launched a new mobile app it claims is the "focal point of Lowkey's social experience." The app will house clips from other members of the Lowkey community and provide simple creative tools that let users "inject their personality" into videos before posting them on the Lowkey feed or other platforms.