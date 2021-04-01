Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 1, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 1, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 1, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game market analyst SuperData Research has been shut down by Nielsen

Game market analyst SuperData Research has been shut down by Nielsen

April 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Nielsen Holdings is shutting down game market intelligence company SuperData Research. 

SuperData was acquired by Nielsen back in 2018, and provided a variety of quantitative and qualitative insights on free-to-play games, console titles, mobile software, PC releases, streaming media, VR platforms, and more. 

The company said its estimates came from a mix of proprietary data partnerships that pulled together point-of-sale and event data from publishers, developers, and payment service providers. 

The news was confirmed by way of a Linkedin post from SuperData's head of research and strategy Stephanie Llamas, who explained "Nielsen is shutting SuperData's doors for good."

"It's hard to let go of something I helped build but I'm excited to see what my next opportunities bring," wrote Llamas. "Thank you to everyone who has helped make my tenure at SuperData so special -- both inside and outside of the company. I'm sure we will work together again soon."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.01.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design & Live Ops
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[04.01.21]
Technical Game Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.01.21]
Head of Project Management
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.01.21]
Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image