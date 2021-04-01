Game market analyst SuperData Research has been shut down by Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings is shutting down game market intelligence company SuperData Research.

SuperData was acquired by Nielsen back in 2018, and provided a variety of quantitative and qualitative insights on free-to-play games, console titles, mobile software, PC releases, streaming media, VR platforms, and more.

The company said its estimates came from a mix of proprietary data partnerships that pulled together point-of-sale and event data from publishers, developers, and payment service providers.

The news was confirmed by way of a Linkedin post from SuperData's head of research and strategy Stephanie Llamas, who explained "Nielsen is shutting SuperData's doors for good."

"It's hard to let go of something I helped build but I'm excited to see what my next opportunities bring," wrote Llamas. "Thank you to everyone who has helped make my tenure at SuperData so special -- both inside and outside of the company. I'm sure we will work together again soon."