Demon's Souls remake director Gavin Moore has left SIE Japan Studio

Demon's Souls remake director Gavin Moore has left SIE Japan Studio

April 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Demon's Souls remake director Gavin Moore has left SIE Japan Studio. The news comes as the Gravity Rush, Ape Escape, and The Last Guardian developer is wound down, with Sony choosing to absorb the studio into Astro's Playroom dev Team Asobi. 

"After 24 years at Sony and 18 of those in Japan, yesterday was my last day at Japan Studio," wrote Moore on Twitter. "I will miss the great creative spirit and camaraderie of the studio that was a huge part of my life. Time to seek out new and exciting opportunities."

As reported by VGC earlier this month and since confirmed by Sony, the Tokyo-based studio has been bleeding talent ahead of its closure, losing Bloodborne producer Teruyuki Toriyama, Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, and other key figures. 

"In an effort to further strengthen business operations, SIE can confirm PlayStation Studios Japan Studio will be re-organized into a new organization on April 1," Sony told VGC back in February.

"Japan Studio will be re-centered to Team Asobi, the creative team behind Astro's Playroom, allowing the team to focus on a single vision and build on the popularity of Astro's Playroom. In addition, the roles of external production, software localization, and IP management of Japan Studio titles will be concentrated within the global functions of PlayStation Studios."

