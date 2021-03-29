Get a job: Insomniac Games is looking for a Character TD

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games’ Character TDs are responsible for creating character setups, including the rigging of various heroes, enemies, weapons, vehicles and props, and support Animators and other developers with scripts and tools. This talented person will contribute to the design, implementation and maintenance of the animation and rigging pipeline. Also, our Character TD’s develop scripts in support of the art pipeline. Read on for more details, as we are looking for a creative Character TD:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Creates high quality animation rigs, systems, setups, and workflows

Sets up technical animation/simulation setups for things such as hair and cloth for real-time in-engine or for animation within Maya.

Writes and maintains scripts using Python and PyMel. General scripting duties include developing systems and workflows for animating and rigging characters, expediting the character setup and animation process, and writing scripts to aid the art team when required

Possesses a comprehensive understanding of animation techniques for the purpose of proactive problem solving and trouble shooting

Creates Maya tools and improves the art pipeline between the game engine and Maya

Contributes to the design and improvement of the character set-up process

Acts as an intermediary between the animation and technical teams to elucidate the workflows, needs, and terminologies of each team

Understands (and assists when needed) the entire process of creating cinematics including set construction, camera setup, character blocking, character animation, motion capture, cloth simulation, animation troubleshooting, and ensuring that scenes run properly on the real-time game engine

Creates simple Entity animations for the purpose of testing new and existing systems, and animates cameras and simple Entities for gameplay and cinematics as necessary

Edits and improves existing character animation systems, including facial setups and animation transfer tools

Solid understanding of UI design using PyQT and Python

Other duties may be assigned

Education/Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

One to four years of experience in character setup, MEL, Python, and PyMel scripting and a comprehensive understanding of all technical aspects of Maya animation.

One to two years of animation training covering all basic animation principals.

Strong knowledge of Maya and a working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Strong working knowledge of MEL, Python, and PyMel scripting as it applies to character setup and animation.

Basic knowledge of DOS.

Other Skills: The ability to articulate thoughts and ideas effectively both verbally and in writing. This position may be required to help evaluate new technical tools, and make suggestions in either the implementation or practical uses of said tools.

