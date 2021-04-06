Ubisoft acquires anti-cheat software developer GameBlocks

Ubisoft has acquired anti-cheat and performance monitoring software developer GameBlocks for an undisclosed fee.

The French publisher made the purchase through its i3D.net subsidiary, and intends to integrate GameBlocks' propriety FairFight anti-cheat and player statistics system into its One Game Hosting Platform.

One Game Hosting Platform is an ecosystem used by triple-A game publishers that grants access to compute and network capacity in over 40 edge locations worldwide. It's operated by i3D.net, and currently hosts over 300 million users.

FairFight, meanwhile, is described by GameBlocks as "a non-invasive, customizable, server side anti-cheat engine using agnostic technology that operates in real time." It has been used in popular titles including Battlefield V, Rainbow Six Siege, The Division, and Star Wars Battlefront II.

"The inclusion of GameBlocks’ middleware into the One Game Hosting Platform will ensure that i3D.net provides the best experience on its platform for both developers and gamers around the world," said GameBlocks chief exec, Greg Howard, in a press release.

"We are excited to incorporate the FairFight system into i3D.net’s One Game Hosting Platform -- allowing game publishers large and small to run and scale their game hosting, anti-cheat and other services absolutely seamlessly."

Following the deal, GameBlocks will continue to support its existing clients while working to enhance the capabilities of FairFight.