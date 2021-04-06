Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 6, 2021
E3 returning virtually in June with backing from Microsoft, Nintendo, and more

E3 returning virtually in June with backing from Microsoft, Nintendo, and more

April 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
E3 will be making a virtual return in 2021 after taking a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the annual games industry showcase, said the event will be returning in digital form with backing from partners including Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. 

The "all-virtual" E3 2021 will run from June 12 to June 15 and be free for attendees. It will also be "more inclusive." 

"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said ESA chief exec and president, Stanley Pierre-Louis, in a press release.

"We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

The ESA expects E3 to revert back to its traditional in-person format next year, with the company explaining it "looks forward to coming back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person."

