Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 6, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 6, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 6, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Day of the Devs is taking game submissions for its Summer Game Fest showcase

Day of the Devs is taking game submissions for its Summer Game Fest showcase

April 6, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 6, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

Double Fine Productions and iam8bit's Day of the Devs is officially a go for 2021. The organizers behind the indie-geared showcase are partnering up with Summer Game Fest to run Day of the Devs digitally alongside the next Summer Game Fest this June.

This marks Day of the Devs' ninth ever year as a platform aiming to highlight "the creativity, diversity, and magic of the indie game community," and the folks behind it are currently looking for games to feature in that next big showcase.

Indie Developers interested in getting their game a moment in the Day of the Devs spotlight have until April 9 to submit their games for consideration via the form here.

The info needed is fairly straightforward, but devs should be aware that games must still be unreleased by the time Summer Game Fest rolls around to be considered for the showcase. From there, both the Day of the Devs team and Summer Game Fest organizer Geoff Keighley will curate the final lineup ahead of the June 2021 event.

Related Jobs

The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.06.21]
Brand Marketing Manager
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.06.21]
Junior Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.06.21]
Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.06.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image