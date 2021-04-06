Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 6, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 6, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 6, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Resident Evil Village director shares the process behind creating its imposing antagonist

Resident Evil Village director shares the process behind creating its imposing antagonist

April 6, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 6, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design

“When trying out new ideas, we start by pursuing something extreme. As we progress, the idea usually starts deviating from pure horror. So in the end we have to bring the experience back to horror.”

- Resident Evil Village director Morimasa Sato shares how his team finds room to innovate in an established franchise.

As far as social media is concerned, Capcom has already knocked it out of the park with Resident Evil Village or, specifically, with one of the game's major antagonists. But, according to comments from art director Tomonori Takano and director Morimasa Sato, the elegant, imposing, and 9’6” tall villain Lady Dimitrescu took Capcom some work to perfect.

The pair shared some concept art and dove into the team's process for creating Resident Evil Village's world and characters in a recent interview with IGN. In that chat, Sato notes that the setting of the upcoming horror game was built around the character concepts that emerged, similar, he says, to Resident Evil 4.

Sato explains that their brainstorming process tends to start off extreme, in this case a gothic castle populated by 100 witches that preyed exclusively on men. Workshopping from the extreme allowed the team to distill that concept down into something truly scary: one very tall lady and her three equally dangerous daughters (that prey exclusively on men).

“We tried a lot of different things in order to make the Countess scary and feel like a boss character," Sato tells IGN. "There were ideas to make her more creature-like as well, but in the end we felt that a towering woman was the most simple yet powerful thing we could do."

The full interview shares more details on how Lady Dimitrescu evolved from a mockup using a Resident Evil 7 character model to something truly scary, as well as how those decisions fed back into the creation of a setting that refreshes the gothic with just the right touch of modern.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.06.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[04.05.21]
[Vietnam] Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.05.21]
Senior Concept Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.05.21]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image