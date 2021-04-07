Embracer completes $1.38 billion acquisition of Borderlands dev Gearbox

Embracer Group has completed its $1.38 billion purchase of Borderlands and Brothers in Arms developer Gearbox Entertainment.

The Swedish company, which also owns owns THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, Saber Interactive, and others, announced the acquisition back in February but has now finalised the deal.

It has also completed its purchase of mobile developer Easybrain and independent studio Aspyr for amounts rising to $765 million and $450 million, respectively.

"All conditions for the Transactions, including regulatory approvals such as merger control clearance, have now been fulfilled and the Transactions are consequently completed," said Embracer in a press release.

The news comes as Embracer prepares to continue expanding its roster of studios and franchises, with the company having recently raised $890 million through a new share issue to finance even more acquisitions.